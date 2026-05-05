'Seriously displeased' - Real Madrid & Kylian Mbappe on collision course due to Frenchman's off-the-pitch behaviour

As a result of the internal conflict, Mbappe is becoming increasingly isolated from the squad and, as reported by Marca, is "distancing himself from the team". It's got to the extent that he apparently only maintains close ties with his French teammates - Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

Mbappe's injury issues have plagued his 2025-26 campaign and yet he has still delivered a hugely impressive season on an individual level, scoring 41 goals across all competitions. A report by L'Equipe from back in March even went as far as claiming the ex-PSG forward had personally contacted Florentino Perez to ask that Madrid medical staff didn't treat him anymore.

This came soon after the furore created by the knee scanning incident, where Mbappe was forced to deny a rumour that the club's medical personnel had scanned the wrong knee.