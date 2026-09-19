West Ham star Taty Castellanos accused of spitting at Millwall keeper Filip Marschall in fiery London derby

The long-awaited meeting between Millwall and West Ham United at The Den lived up to its reputation for volatility, but the contest has been overshadowed by a serious allegation involving Castellanos. For the first time since 2012, these two fierce London rivals faced off in a Championship fixture, creating a high-pressure environment that eventually boiled over during the second half of the 2-2 draw.

The tension began when Marschall held onto the ball for longer than the permitted six seconds while his team looked to wind down the clock. Castellanos, frustrated by the delay, sprinted across the penalty area to put pressure on the goalkeeper. What followed was a sudden and chaotic melee involving several players from both sides, as tempers flared in the penalty box - before Marschall was seen pointing to his shirt, gesturing that he had been spat on by the West Ham forward.