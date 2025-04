'He's taken the best from Pep Guardiola' - Mikel Merino labels Mikel Arteta 'one of the world's best coaches' as he opens up on life with Arsenal coach M. Merino M. Arteta Arsenal P. Guardiola Premier League

Mikel Merino hailed Mikel Arteta as 'one of the best coaches' in the world as he opened up on his time at Arsenal.