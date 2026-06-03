Shock as Switzerland's star forward Breel Embolo is stopped from travelling to United States for World Cup due to visa issue

The Switzerland national team was dealt a major blow on Tuesday morning when it was revealed that Breel Embolo’s ESTA authorisation - the automated system used for international visitors entering the US - had been placed under administrative review. The news came as a shock to the Swiss camp, as the 29-year-old is considered a vital cog in their attacking machine as they prepare for the 2026 finals.

The Swiss federation released a detailed statement explaining the timeline of the disruption, stating: "Unfortunately, Breel Embolo is currently unable to travel to the United States with the team. His ESTA authorisation had been approved until this morning. However, at 10:30am, we were informed that his ESTA application had been placed under further review."