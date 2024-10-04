'Wasn't where I should have been!' - Sven-Goran Eriksson denies doing 'anything wrong' despite high-profile love affairs as England boss in late manager's upcoming book
Sven-Goran Eriksson has denied doing "anything wrong" despite having high-profile love affairs as England boss in the late manager's upcoming book.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Eriksson hit back at 'so-called affairs'
- Dated then-FA secretary Faria Alam & Ulrika Jonsson
- Swede discusses 'scandals' in posthumous book