Team news offers mixed encouragement. Jamie Gittens is set to return to the squad after missing the Newcastle trip with a shoulder issue, but defender Jorrel Hato is unavailable after picking up a fresh problem. However, Estevao and Liam Delap are available when Villa will make the trip to SW6.

"Estevao is back and he is available for Saturday," Maresca told a pre-match press conference on Christmas Eve. "Estevao and also Liam Delap. They are both back. We didn’t know exactly how long Liam would be out for but he is back on Saturday, and we are happy to have both available."

Whereas Cole Palmer is ready to be in action for the entire match after putting behind a groin and toe injury.

"I think Cole is ready to play 90 minutes, yes," Maresca added. "He played for an hour against Everton, then he did more than 70 minutes against Newcastle. So I think the progression is there, he’s feeling good and I think he could play for 90 minutes now.

"It will be a very tough game for us and we will have to be at our best because Aston Villa are playing very well. They have a clear way of playing and they are very organised both on and off the ball.

"They are full of confidence in this moment, but we are at home and we will be trying to get the three points as we always do. We will work hard and continue to grow."