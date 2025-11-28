Sunderland eye €30m swoop for AC Milan striker after impressive start to life in Premier League

Sunderland have accelerated their push to sign Gimenez, submitting an offer worth around €30 million that AC Milan reportedly view as acceptable. Italian outlets suggest the Black Cats initially pursued a loan, but the structure has shifted to a loan with a conditional obligation to buy due to Milan’s financial needs. Gimenez has registered one goal and two assists in 11 games this season, and despite his struggles, Sunderland believe he is the right profile to boost their attack in January.

Milan appear ready to offload the striker, as Massimiliano Allegri seeks a different type of forward for his system. Previous reports indicated Sunderland and Brentford were both monitoring the player, but the Black Cats have now moved ahead by formally contacting his agent, Rafaela Pimenta. Although the Rossoneri are happy with the bid, the transfer remains dependent on Gimenez himself, who is still evaluating the project before making a final decision.

Sunderland’s interest comes at a time when the club is determined to reinforce their frontline ahead of a push for Champions League qualification. Their defensive performances have kept them high in the table, but scoring has been inconsistent, with just 14 league goals in 12 matches.