Sunderland dumped out of FA Cup by League One basement boys Port Vale in sensational upset

The decisive moment arrived in the 28th minute through Ben Waine. After a corner was kept alive by the determined Vale attack, the forward - who coincidentally identifies as a fan of Sunderland's fiercest rivals Newcastle - leaped highest to send a looping header into the back of the net. The goal sent the home supporters into a state of pure delirium as they took an unlikely lead. Sunderland, led by their top-flight stars, struggled to find any rhythm in response to the setback. While the Premier League side dominated possession, they lacked the clinical edge required to break down a Port Vale side playing with the defensive doggedness of a team much higher up the league standings.

According to Opta, this victory marks a monumental milestone for Port Vale, as they have now reached the FA Cup quarter-final for only the second time in their history (the first being in 1953-54). Furthermore, by toppling the Black Cats, the Valiants have ousted a Premier League opponent from the competition for the first time since their famous triumph against Everton in the 1995-96 fourth round.