AFP
Stuttgart slap €50m asking price on Man Utd & Real Madrid target as Bundesliga side eye Championship star as ideal replacement
Stuttgart set huge asking price
The German outfit have reportedly determined that they will not entertain offers below a certain threshold for their star performers. According to reports from Sport Bild, Germany internationals Stiller and Jamie Leweling will be allowed to leave the club only for bids starting from €50m. While Stiller currently has a release clause in his contract valued at €36.5m, Stuttgart hold a unique advantage in negotiations.
The club has the option to 'buy out' this clause at any time for a relatively small fee of just €2m. This strategic move ensures the Swabians maintain total control over the player's market value, effectively raising the price of entry to €50m for interested parties like Real Madrid and Manchester United. The Red Devils are reportedly eyeing Stiller as the ideal replacement for Casemiro, who will leave at the end of his contract this summer. With Stiller under contract until 2028, the Bundesliga side is under no immediate pressure to sell unless their valuation is met in full.
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Succession plan in motion
Should Stiller depart for a record sum, Stuttgart have already identified the man they want to fill the void in the heart of their midfield. The club has reignited its interest in a former target who is currently making waves in the English second tier. According to reports from Bild, the ideal successor has already been found: Caspar Jander is the primary candidate to succeed the Germany international if a transfer materializes.
Jander, 23, who currently plies his trade for Southampton, was close to joining Stuttgart in 2025 before a move from Nuremberg fell through. Since moving to England for €12m, the 23-year-old has seen his stock rise significantly, notably playing a starring role in Southampton’s shock FA Cup quarter-final win over Arsenal. His impressive form has propelled the Saints to sixth in the Championship as they push for Premier League promotion. Consequently, he is now valued at approximately €25m, a figure the German club would be willing to reinvest from any potential Stiller windfall.
Squad reinforcement strategy
The transfer activity at the MHP Arena is not expected to stop at midfield. The club's hierarchy has reportedly allocated a budget of between €25m and €30m to find adequate replacements should both Stiller and Leweling move on after the World Cup summer. The recruitment team is currently scouring the market for a flexible, pacy offensive player who can operate across several positions.
Furthermore, defensive reinforcements are also on the agenda. The club is actively seeking a reliable backup for regular left-back Maximilian Mittelstadt. While some players are expected to transition out of the squad, the club's financial flexibility will largely depend on whether they can secure qualification for the Champions League, which would provide an additional boost to their summer war chest.
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The untouchable stars
While open to big-money offers for Stiller and Leweling, Stuttgart have slapped an 'unsellable' tag on their defensive gems. Prodigy Finn Jeltsch and breakout star Ramon Hendriks are considered off-limits and vital for long-term stability. As the club eyes further reinforcements like Grischa Promel on a free transfer, the goal is clear: retain emerging talent to ensure they remain competitive on both domestic and European fronts.