'It was stressful' - Jamal Musiala reveals surprising main reason why he left Chelsea behind to sign for Bayern Munich

GettyHarry Sherlock'It was stressful' - Jamal Musiala reveals surprising main reason why he left Chelsea behind to sign for Bayern MunichJ. MusialaBayern MunichChelseaBundesligaJamal Musiala has revealed that Brexit played a key role in his move from Chelsea to Bayern Munich.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMusiala moved to Bayern in 2019Had spent eight years in Chelsea's youth systemPlayed for Germany and England at youth levelFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱