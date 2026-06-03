'I had to stop training to go and cry!' - Juventus star Arkadiusz Milik makes devastating confession over his injury nightmare

Milik has endured a torrid time with fitness issues, featuring very rarely for Juventus recently. The experienced forward, who joined the Italian giants from Marseille in 2023 following an initial loan spell, has now bravely shed light on the mental battles that accompanied his physical struggles in Turin.

Speaking in a revealing interview with Polish outlet Kanal Sportowy, the attacker explained how his constant stints on the treatment table pushed him to the absolute limit. Juventus have supported him through his recovery, but the individual burden became overwhelming.

"In the last two years, the only thing I could have talked about were my injuries," he said. "I come from a period that literally wore me out. I wanted to disconnect from everything."