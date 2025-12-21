Getty/Instagram
Stingy 'treat' that Dani Dyer's husband Jarrod Bowen is allowed - with West Ham & England star seeing unusual Christmas gift revealed
Premier League diet: Strict regime for Bowen
Dyer is able to let her hair down, as winter festivities are embraced, but the same cannot be said of her Hammers skipper partner. Bowen must stick to a strict diet, allowing him to remain in the best possible shape. He can relax a little during off-season breaks, but will be hoping to head off with the Three Lions on World Cup duty next summer.
His meals are regulated by top-flight employers in east London, with portion sizes and any treats being signed off by a nutritionist. That means Dyer has to visit parents Danny and Joanne if she wants a cheeky takeaway.
Bowen treats: Jelly babies deliver break from the norm
Former Love Island contestant Dani, who is about to start in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, has told her 'Live and Let Dyer' podcast of Bowen’s eating rituals: "It's very, very small amount of carbs, a lot of protein, a lot of like steaks, chicken.
"The night before a game he'll always have pasta, and in the morning he always has pancakes before a game. I mean, yeah, we never have takeaways, I have to go round my mum and dad's for a Chinese!"
Dyer admits that Bowen occasionally craves something more substantial on a Sunday, but appreciates that he cannot enjoy any ‘cheat’ meals. Dani concedes that she would prefer a traditional roast dinner anyway.
Joanne Dyer has explained how Bowen does get to bend his rules at times, but even then there is little for him to get excited about. She told listeners how the Leominster-born forward has a "tiny pot" of jelly babies. She said: "That's the treat. And he's only allowed three of them!"
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Unusual gifts: Bowen present for 2025 revealed
Buying Bowen chocolate or boozy gifts for Christmas would be pointless, as he cannot enjoy them, and that is leaving his in-laws to think outside of the box when it comes to unique presents for a sporting superstar.
Joanne revealed that she has acquired an unusual gift for Bowen in 2025. She said: "I can say it because he doesn't listen to the podcast. I've bought him a goat." She went on to say: "It won't live here, I think it'll live back in Leominster."
Joanne previously gifted Bowen a Swarovski diamond nutcracker, which Dani had to superglue back together once their kids got hold of it. Twin daughters Summer and Star were welcomed into the world back in May 2023. Bowen and Dyer tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony in May 2025.
- Getty/GOAL
Transfer talk: Will Bowen leave West Ham?
They are settled in London, close to Dyer’s West Ham-mad family, but have seen transfer talk generated as the Hammers languish in the Premier League relegation zone. Former West Ham defender Nigel Winterburn told GOAL recently of the huge future call that Bowen faces: "For me, football is about ambition. Sometimes you can, as a player, be at the right club, at the right time and they can be successful. With Bowen, it’s difficult to know what his real thoughts are.
"I’m not saying pushing for a move, but will he - if a big offer comes in for him - want to entertain it? Will West Ham entertain that offer for him? He’s a talented player. It’s so hard to judge whether that player wants to move to the next level in the Premier League - which could mean, maybe, slightly less game time."
Bowen is tied to a contract through to the summer of 2030, meaning that West Ham are under no pressure to sell. They will, while sitting 18th in the table, be back in action on Saturday when taking in a derby date with capital rivals Fulham.
Advertisement