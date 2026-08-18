AFP
'We still need recruitment' - Liverpool legend demands four or five new transfers to support Andoni Iraola
Defensive concerns under new management
Speaking on the Footy Accumulators No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Thompson expressed deep concern regarding the current state of the squad as they prepare to face Newcastle United. Despite the club signing Jeremy Jacquet for £60 million and bringing in Roland Araujo on loan following the departures of Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson, Thompson insists more is required.
Emphasising the need for depth, Thompson stated: "Defensively we do need more. It is a particular area if Jacquet isn't fully ready, who is going to be there? It's a difficult one. We still need recruitment. I think we probably need four, maybe five players in total in different positions."
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Financial backing and better buying power
Liverpool are reportedly pursuing a blockbuster deal for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, and Thompson believes the finances are firmly in place. Fenway Sports Group recently sold a minority stake in the club for £1.4bn, giving Iraola significant market leverage.
Addressing the transfer budget, Thompson added: "The finance side of it, we could spend that money because we've done very, very well in sales. And when you look at it, just the investment in which we get into the football club, the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, when you see them travelling the world, it shows that they are the two biggest football clubs. People want to invest in them, so you have that."
Tactical shifts from Bournemouth to Anfield
Thompson also warned Iraola that managing Liverpool presents a vastly different challenge compared to his time at Bournemouth. He noted that while Bournemouth often played as underdogs relying on counter-attacks, Liverpool frequently face packed defences that require intricate solutions.
Thompson highlighted the importance of current squad members, saying: "This is where he's got to find that ingredient with someone like Florian Wirtz, where do you get the best out of him, and to have Alexander Isak firing, that can do them a lot of good."
Thompson also reflected on recent managerial shifts, noting that unlike when Arne Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp, "Things have gone wrong, so you need a new manager, new ideas."
- AFP
What next for Liverpool?
Liverpool have just five days remaining to finalise their preparations before their opening Premier League fixture against Newcastle United. Iraola must quickly integrate his fresh tactical ideas while the recruitment staff work urgently behind the scenes. Securing the recommended four or five signings before the transfer window closes will be absolutely vital to their domestic ambitions this year.
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