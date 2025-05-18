gyokeresGetty Images
Aditya Gokhale

'I'm still here' - Viktor Gyokeres delivers cryptic transfer update after Sporting CP title triumph as Arsenal prepare to put striker among their highest earners

V. GyoekeresTransfersArsenalSporting CPPremier LeagueLiga Portugal

Sportin CP's Viktor Gyokeres has delivered a cryptic message about his future as Arsenal prepare to strike a deal for the Swedish striker.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Gyokeres opens up on Sporting departure
  • Arsenal ready to strike a deal for Gyokeres
  • Set to make him one of their highest earners
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches