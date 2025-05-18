'I'm still here' - Viktor Gyokeres delivers cryptic transfer update after Sporting CP title triumph as Arsenal prepare to put striker among their highest earners
Sportin CP's Viktor Gyokeres has delivered a cryptic message about his future as Arsenal prepare to strike a deal for the Swedish striker.
- Gyokeres opens up on Sporting departure
- Arsenal ready to strike a deal for Gyokeres
- Set to make him one of their highest earners