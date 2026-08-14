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'It just didn't happen' - Gary McAllister explains Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa struggles after injury-hit start
The Villa Park struggle
McAllister has finally opened up about the difficult period he and Gerrard endured during their time at Aston Villa. Despite arriving in the Midlands with a glowing reputation after ending Celtic's dominance in Scotland, the duo struggled to replicate that success in the Premier League.
Gerrard was dismissed after winning just 13 of his 40 matches in charge, a record that stood in stark contrast to the immediate impact made by his successor, Unai Emery.
Speaking peaking exclusively to the Daily Star Sport, about the difficulties faced in the Midlands, McAllister noted that the squad was hampered by fitness issues almost immediately upon their arrival. "The three or four signings they [Aston Villa] made all got injured within a month of arriving. But anything you put forward as a reason sounds like an excuse, so we've tended to steer clear of that," McAllister explained.
He also acknowledged the quality of the squad that remained, adding: "It just didn't happen. The core of the players the new manager used were mostly Steven's players, the players Steven worked with."
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Life after Saudi Arabia
Following his exit from Aston Villa, Gerrard sought a fresh start in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ettifaq. It was a lucrative move intended to rebuild his managerial stock away from the intense scrutiny of the English top flight.
Unfortunately, the venture did not go as planned, and he left the club by mutual consent in January 2025, a full 18 months before his contract was due to expire. Since returning from the Middle East, the 46-year-old has been linked with several high-profile vacancies, including a potential return to Rangers and even tentative links to take over Liverpool on a short-term basis
While a return to the dugout remains a possibility, Gerrard has recently committed to a significant new role outside of coaching. It was confirmed that the former England captain will lead TNT Sports' coverage of the Premier League and Champions League this season, taking on an increased presence within their broadcasting team.
McAllister believes this move allows Gerrard to recharge after a demanding few years in management. "I'm sure if a project comes along and it's the right type of job, he'll be there," McAllister said.
Gerrard's dream of an Anfield return
The bond between Gerrard and Liverpool remains unbreakable, and the former skipper has never hidden his desire to one day serve the club again. During Liverpool's difficult transition period last season, Gerrard expressed a selfless willingness to help the Reds in any capacity required.
Reflecting on his relationship with the Merseyside giants, Gerrard previously stated: "I’ve got a brilliant connection with the club, I always have, and probably a stronger connection since I left. They’ve always been unbelievable. Any area I could help the club in, I’d always try to do it if I could. But I suppose what you want to know is do I want to manage Liverpool at some point in my life? Of course, that’d be a dream. Would I be ready for it right now, to take it over a period of time? Probably not."
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Waiting for the right project
For now, Gerrard appears content to watch from the sidelines and provide expert analysis. Despite links to jobs at Burnley and a failed return to Ibrox, McAllister insists that his former colleague is not in a rush to sign the first contract that comes his way.
The focus is on finding a project that offers the right foundations for success, rather than simply jumping back into the fray for the sake of employment.
Gerrard himself has admitted that he is currently finding fulfillment in his life away from the touchline. Speaking before last season's Champions League final, he told TNT Sports: "Who knows? You never shut the door, I'm enjoying the work-life balance, coaching is tough, it's challenging. I've had some real big opportunities and enjoyed a lot of it. At the moment, family time, TNT, doing bits what I do, travelling, I'm enjoying it."
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