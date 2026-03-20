Steven Gerrard brutally told his dream of managing Liverpool is DEAD as former Reds team-mate urges club legend to follow Jurgen Klopp

A productive start to life in coaching was enjoyed by Gerrard when taking the reins at Ibrox. He oversaw domestic dominance in Glasgow, with the Gers knocking Old Firm rivals Celtic from the loftiest of perches.

With his stock soaring, it did not take long for the ex-England international to attract interest from his homeland. A move to Aston Villa was made in November 2021, but a largely forgettable stint in the West Midlands lasted just 11 months and 40 games.

Gerrard fared little better when heading to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ettifaq, as he won only 23 of his 59 games in charge there, and a break from the dugout has been taken in since leaving the Middle East in January 2025.

Various landing spots for the 45-year-old have been mooted since then, with his next move - if one is to be made - considered to be crucial. A route back to Merseyside has not been entirely closed off, but several hurdles have been placed in Gerrard’s path.