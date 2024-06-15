Football's dirtiest player? Steven Gerrard's past comments about Ryan Porteous ring remarkably true as fan shows defender made almost identical tackle to Ilkay Gundogan red card shocker TWICE before ScotlandRyan PorteousSteven GerrardGermany vs ScotlandGermanyEuropean Championship

Steven Gerrard's past comments about Ryan Porteous have re-emerged after the defender's nightmare display in Scotland's Euros opener.