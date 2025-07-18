State of the USMNT - Fullbacks: Antonee Robinson and Sergino Dest are still the standard - but new stars are emerging

The job description for a fullback has changed dramatically in recent years - and, in truth, it can change even over the course of 90 minutes. Outside backs are now asked to do it all: shut down dangerous dribblers, provide width in attack, and constantly adjust to the rhythm of the game.

For the USMNT, that role has evolved again in recent months. A shift to a three-at-the-back system has turned fullbacks into wingbacks, altering both responsibilities and opportunities. The good news for the U.S. is that the player pool is well stocked with options suited to the role.

World Cup veterans like Antonee Robinson and Sergino Dest are still very much in the picture. Emerging MLS talents such as Alex Freeman are pushing for a breakthrough. Even attackers like Tim Weah could factor into the equation out wide, depending on how Mauricio Pochettino chooses to deploy his pieces.

That’s what defines this position group right now: options - and quality ones at that. What was once a lingering concern at this position has become a legitimate strength, even if a few questions remain unanswered.

As 2025 comes to a close, GOAL is looking at the State of the USMNT, analyzing the positional battles that will ultimately define next summer's team. Next up: fullbacks

