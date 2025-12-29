Big January deals GFXGOAL
James Westwood

Mohamed Salah, Antoine Semenyo and the 10 stars who could make big-money January transfers in 2026

The January transfer window is fast approaching, and clubs will once again be scrambling to strengthen for the second half of the season. In the 2025 winter market, £1.2 billion ($1.4bn) was spent across Europe's top leagues and the English Championship, the highest mark in seven years, with Manchester City accounting for £191 million ($256m) of that amount alone.

City recorded the second-highest spend in winter transfer history, behind Chelsea's infamous 2023 spree, splashing out on the likes of Nico Gonzalez, Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis. Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Wolves were also busy, but most Premier League clubs steered clear of expensive deals, and that was also the case on foreign shores.

That is not likely to happen this time around, though. A host of high-profile names are being strongly linked with New Year exits, and the stage is set for several top outfits, not just one, to invest heavily in new talent. Some are looking to take the next step in their careers, while others are simply looking for a fresh challenge, and in rarer cases, a parting of ways has been made inevitable by a falling out behind the scenes.

Below, GOAL runs through 10 stars who could make big-money transfers in January....

  • Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2025-26Getty

    Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

    In April, Mohamed Salah was rewarded with a new two-year contract after spearheading Liverpool's run to a second Premier League title. But some nine months on, the so-called 'Egyptian King' is poised for an acrimonious exit that threatens to damage his legacy at Anfield

    The 33-year-old accused Liverpool of throwing him "under the bus" and said he no longer had any relationship with Arne Slot after being named on the bench for the third game in a row at Leeds United on December 6. Slot immediately dropped Salah from the squad entirely for the Reds' subsequent clash with Inter in the Champions League, and suggested he would not be reinstated unless he issued an apology.

    It appears the Dutchman may have got what he wanted, because Salah returned, albeit from the bench, in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Brighton. However, when the beloved forward clapped the home fans after the game, the emotion in his eyes was clear for all to see, and some are viewing it as a final goodbye. 

    Salah is now at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt - and back among the goals - but long-term suitors from the Saudi Pro League have confirmed he remains a target. Salah has shown signs of decline for the first time this season, meaning this could be the last chance for the Reds to demand a mega fee, with the bargaining power gained from tying him to fresh terms unlikely to extend beyond the winter.

  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-HOFFENHEIMAFP

    Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

    According to BILD, Karim Adeyemi has informed Borussia Dortmund bosses that he wants to leave, with his girlfriend said to be pushing for a new life in a major European city. The Germany international has changed agents and started his push for a January transfer, and won't be short of suitors when the market opens.

    Inter have been credited with an interest in Adeyemi while The Mirror reports that Manchester United and Arsenal are ready to do battle for his services. Dortmund value the 23-year-old at around £75m ($101m), which is very steep considering the forward has only scored 14 Bundesliga goals across his three seasons at the club, and the fact he was recently embroiled in legal controversy

    However, Adeyemi's ability to play anywhere across the frontline makes him an attractive asset. Arsenal could use another option up front given the struggles of Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz's injury woes, while United need more cover for Benjamin Sesko. Adeyemi still has a lot of potential to unlock, too, and may prove worth the investment in the long run.

  • Elliot Anderson Nottingham Forest 2025-26Getty

    Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest)

    Defensive midfielders don't come cheap anymore, at least not in the Premier League. Enzo Fernandez, Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo all fetched fees in excess of £100m ($134m), and Nottingham Forest talisman Elliot Anderson could be next in line.

    According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Pletterberg, that is Forest's minimum asking price for the England international, with the club having been made aware of "concrete" interest from Manchester United. No investment that large should be taken lightly, but the Red Devils desperately need a proper No.6 who has the legs to protect the defence and the technical skill to keep the play ticking over, and Anderson certainly fits the bill.

    However, Liverpool are also reportedly weighing up a January swoop for the 23-year-old, alongside his former club Newcastle. The final fee could break records if a bidding war erupts, though The Telegraph claims Forest are ready to knock back all mid-season approaches.

  • Guehi(C)Getty Images

    Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

    Marc Guehi came so close to a £35m ($47m) summer move to Liverpool that he'd even filmed an official announcement video, only for Crystal Palace to block the deal just before the deadline. The Reds remain keen admirers, but competition for Guehi has increased considerably in recent months, with the Daily Mail reporting that Man City, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are all eager to secure his signature in 2026.

    Guehi's contract is due to expire at the end of the season, and with no sign of a renewal, it's very likely Palace will welcome any offers in the winter market. Whoever makes the first move could win the race for the 25-year-old, who is undoubtedly one of the most intelligent ball-playing centre-halves in the Premier League, and is ready to make the jump to an elite club.

  • Nico Schlotterbeck BVBgetty

    Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund)

    Nico Schlotterbeck is a man in demand. Barcelona and Real Madrid have reportedly been tracking the Borussia Dortmund star for months, and BILD has claimed that Bayern Munich are planning to raid their Bundesliga rivals for the defender because they see him as a strategic alternative to upcoming free agent Dayot Upamecano. 

    Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old Germany international, whose current contract expires in 2027. Dortmund are actively trying to tie Schlotterbeck to a renewal, but will demand at least £50m ($67m) if he pushes for a transfer next month. That would be a small price to pay considering his dominance in the air and on the ground, and his natural leadership qualities, with it suggested that he would favour a move to the Premier League.

  • Semenyo(C)Getty Images

    Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

    Is there a better winger in the Premier League right now than Antoine Semenyo? The answer is no, according to statistics and the eye test, with the Bournemouth talisman having earned widespread praise for his impressive two-footedness and breath-taking pace, which have embarrassed a near-endless line of defenders.

    Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have all expressed varying degrees of interest in Semenyo ahead of the January window, which is when his well-documented £65m ($87m) release clause will come into effect. In today's market, that is a snip for a Premier League-proven force of nature who still has the best years of his career ahead of him at the age of 25.

    However, while Semenyo seems like a tailor-made replacement for Salah at Liverpool, the common consensus now is that Manchester City are leading the race to sign the Ghana international, who reportedly wants his future sorted as soon as possible. There's every chance, then, that Semenyo will have moved to the Etihad within the first week of the January window opening.

  • Al Ettifaq v Al Hilal - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal)

    The Times has claimed that Ruben Neves is seeking a return to the Premier League after two-and-a-half years in Saudi Arabia with Al-Hilal, who have failed to convince the former Wolves star to sign a contract extension. Old Trafford has been named as the "obvious destination" for Neves due to United's ongoing struggles in midfield, with Amorim still lacking a specialist dictator capable of controlling the pace of games.

    Neves proved he can do that during his 253 appearances for Wolves, and has also been a reliable performer for Portugal since making his international debut back in 2015. West Ham are also potential suitors for the 28-year-old, but the opportunity to join a super-club like United and link up with his compatriot Bruno Fernandes would surely be too good to turn down. The Red Devils could snap Neves up for a cool £18m ($24m), and any deal should be straightforward given Al-Hilal will lose him for nothing in the summer if they don't cash in now.

  • Atletico de Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport

    Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid)

    At the end of November, Sky Sports revealed that 16 Premier League clubs have shown an interest in Conor Gallagher since his £33m ($44m) move to Atletico Madrid from Chelsea in August 2024, which goes to show how highly regarded he is on English shores. The former Crystal Palace midfielder also made a strong impression in his first season in the Spanish capital, but is no longer a guaranteed starter under Diego Simeone, and has admitted that he is not satisfied with his position in the squad with the World Cup just around the corner.

    The Guardian claims that Manchester United are also monitoring Gallagher with a view to a January loan approach, but Atletico are said to prefer a permanent sale and want to recoup their initial investment, which could open the door to the likes of Tottenham and Leeds. There are not many more reliable box-to-box midfielders in Gallagher's price bracket, and a strong six-month burst in familiar surroundings could be enough for him to force his way into Thomas Tuchel's England plans.

  • CD Guadalajara v FC Barcelona - Copa del ReyGetty Images Sport

    Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

    Marc-Andre ter Stegen returned to action for Barcelona after three months out in their Copa del Rey win over Guadalajara, having made a full recovery from back surgery, but manager Hansi Flick has made it clear that was just a one-off. Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny are now the first-choice goalkeepers at Camp Nou, with Ter Stegen having been temporarily stripped of the club captaincy in August after refusing to share his medical data with La Liga, which would have freed up 50 per cent of his salary for registration purposes.

    There are appears to be no way back, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia could offer Ter Stegen an escape route. A fresh start in the Premier League could also be an option for Ter Stegen, as Aston Villa have contacted Barca for more information on his situation. The 33-year-old is an excellent 'sweeper keeper' with sharp reflexes, but it's unclear whether Villa are eyeing him for the No.1 spot with Emiliano Martinez still on the books.

  • Yildiz JuventusGetty Images

    Kenan Yildiz (Juventus)

    Juventus are in real danger of losing their prized asset. Kenan Yildiz is under contract until 2029, but feels his current pay packet does not accurately reflect his importance to the team, and has been pushing for an extension that would put him among the club's top earners - as per Tuttosport

    So far, there has been no breakthrough in renewal negotiations, and Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Yildiz's agent Jorge Mendes to discuss his availability. The 20-year-old forward's versatility is said to have caught the eye of Mikel Arteta, and the Gunners could test Juve's resolve with a January bid.

    Yildiz is now the star man for a Juve side struggling for identity and has the technical flair and tenacity to make the transition to the Premier League leaders. However, Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid have also been linked with the Turkey international, who Juve value at an eye-watering £80m ($108m).

