Staggering cost of Jadon Sancho's disastrous spell at Man Utd revealed as polarising winger nears exit

Having originally arrived from Borussia Dortmund for a whopping £73m, Sancho will leave having cost the club £138m when factoring in his eye-watering £250,000-a-week wages over a five-year commitment, according to financial breakdowns made by the Daily Mail.

The 25-year-old is now in the midst of his third loan spell away from the club, this time at Aston Villa. Remarkably, the forward has already played more games for other teams (90) than he has for the Red Devils (83). Sancho has managed just 12 goals and six assists in a United shirt - a dismal return for a player who was once the second-most expensive English player in history.