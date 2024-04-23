Happy St. George's Day, Gareth! Winners and losers as England rebel Ben White taunts Southgate with awesome Arsenal display while Cole Palmer's absence highlights how much he's been carrying Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea

The full-back scored twice in a performance that highlighted just what he could offer the Three Lions at Euro 2024

"Who put the ball in the Chelsea net? Half the f*cking team did!" That was just one of the chants that rang out across north London on Tuesday evening as Arsenal fans toasted their glorious 5-0 victory over the Blues. It's worth remembering that this wasn't always comfortable, but once the hosts found their groove, the ease with which a Cole Palmer-less Chelsea laid down was pretty pitiful.

The Gunners scored early through Leandro Trossard, with both teams squandering decent chances to add to the scoreline before the break. Arsenal, though, then firmly took control after the interval. With Martin Odegaard orchestrating everything, Ben White helped himself to a very rare brace, while a delighted Kai Havertz also netted twice against his former club to seal a 5-0 victory.

It's Arsenal's biggest-ever victory over their London rivals, which neatly symbolises the extraordinary gulf between the two teams at present. For Mikel Arteta's side, the result represents a significant statement in the Premier League title race. But for Mauricio Pochettino, it proved that without his star man, his charges simply cannot come close to competing with the division's big boys.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from the Emirates Stadium...