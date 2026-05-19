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Spygate! Southampton expelled from Championship play-off final & docked four points as Middlesbrough earn second shot at promotion to the Premier League
Unprecedented EFL disciplinary action
According to the English Football League (EFL), Southampton have been removed from the post-season promotion race with immediate effect, completely nullifying their recent play-off semi-final victory. The Saints had originally defeated Middlesbrough to secure their spot in the lucrative Wembley final against Hull City. However, an Independent Disciplinary Commission expelled the club after they admitted to multiple breaches of EFL regulations regarding the unauthorised filming of opponents' training sessions, including those of the very team they knocked out. In addition to the expulsion, which allows Middlesbrough to take their place, Southampton have received a four-point deduction that will be applied to the 2026-27 Championship table, alongside a formal reprimand. The charges initially arose on May 8, with further breaches identified later involving fixtures against Oxford United, Ipswich Town, and Middlesbrough throughout the 2025-26 campaign.
Middlesbrough handed shock Wembley lifeline
Due to these severe sanctions, the climax to the season has been fundamentally altered, granting Middlesbrough an unexpected second chance. The Teesside outfit will now travel to Wembley Stadium to compete for promotion. Acknowledging the dramatic shift, the EFL confirmed the exact implications in their official ruling: "The effect of today’s order is that Middlesbrough are reinstated into the 2026 Play-Offs and will proceed to the Play-Off Final against Hull City. The final remains scheduled for Saturday 23 May, with the kick-off time to be confirmed." This decision offers the squad a massive opportunity to end their top-flight exile.
Middlesbrough welcome sporting integrity ruling
The financial ramifications of this ruling are staggering, with the Championship play-off final estimated to be worth at least £135 million ($181m). Following the EFL's announcement, Middlesbrough immediately released an official statement on X expressing their satisfaction with the verdict. "Middlesbrough Football Club welcomes the outcome of today’s Disciplinary Commission hearing. We believe this sends out a clear message for the future of our game regarding sporting integrity and conduct," the club posted. They added: "As a club, we are now focused on our game against Hull City at Wembley on Saturday. Ticket information for our supporters will be available shortly."
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What next for the play-off finalists?
Southampton have the explicit right to appeal the commission’s harsh decision, and all involved parties are urgently working to resolve any potential legal challenge by Wednesday, May 20. Subject to that final outcome, the EFL will make further official announcements regarding Saturday's highly anticipated Wembley showdown between Middlesbrough and Hull City.