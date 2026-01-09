Spurs star Cristian Romero hit with extended ban despite serving suspension against Crystal Palace

Kevin Danso deputised for Romero in that Selhurst Park success but the Argentina international returned to the side for the New Year's Day 0-0 draw with Brentford. Romero then kept his place for the 1-1 draw with Sunderland and the 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth on Wednesday night.

Mathys Tel fired Spurs ahead early on at the Vitality Stadium, but Bournemouth when in ahead at the break following goals from Evanilson and Junior Kroupi. Joao Palhinha scored an acrobatic equaliser in the 78th minute, and it looked enough to rescue a point for Thomas Frank's side.

However, Antoine Semenyo fired in a second half injury time winner with his final goal for the Cherries before his move to Manchester City. Semenyo, who has scored 10 league goals this season, completed his switch to the Etihad Stadium on Friday morning.

Spurs, meanwhile, will hope to return to winning ways in the FA Cup on Saturday evening when they face Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Frank will be unable to call upon captain Romero after the former Atalanta man was handed an additional one-match ban.