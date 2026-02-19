(C)Getty Images
Spurs lose millions! Long-standing sponsor terminates agreement with north London club amid fears of relegation
Spurs blow as massive sponsor ends agreement with club
Reported by The Telegraph, Spurs have received a latest blow in a tumultuous season as one long-time sponsor has already decided to cut ties with the club at the end of the campaign, as the damage caused by a prospective Premier League relegation fight becomes increasingly clear.
The unnamed sponsor has informed the club that their partnership will terminate at the end of the 2025/26 season, regardless of which division in which Spurs find themselves, with several factors believed to be at the centre of the breakdown in relationship with the well-known company. The deal was believed to have earnt Spurs millions over a number of years.
Sources have named Spurs’ decision to effectively sacrifice the Premier League under Ange Postecoglou last season, despite knowing the lucrative nature of the finances available, as a key factor. Sponsors are worried that a second disappointing season domestically this term could become an ongoing trend in future years unless new interim head coach Igor Tudor can turn things around, and deemed last term’s 17th-placed finish ‘unacceptable’.
On-field issues at the centre of growing sponsorship crisis
A source told The Telegraph: “There has been no explanation from the club or acknowledgement of the domestic performance concerns from the club. Instead, their messaging was focused on the Europa League, which is not the tier of competition global sponsors expect from a so-called ‘elite club’.”
The growing disillusionment from home fans which has led to empty seats and a toxic atmosphere at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on matchdays is also cited as a factor, with a source saying: “Who wants to be associated with a club that is disliked by its own fans and nobody wants to entertain clients in a stadium that is not full and where people are angry? That is the reality.”
It is a concerning reality for sponsors when their branding is displayed inside a stadium which is half-empty and not happy, with Tottenham sponsors reportedly believing that declining attendance figures and fan satisfaction are impacting the perceived value of their sponsorship deals.
Furthermore, Spurs have shown that they lag behind their ‘big six’ rivals in terms of pulling power for high-profile transfers, with the likes of Arsenal hijack Eberechi Eze, Morgan Gibbs-White and Antoine Semenyo all snubbing the north London outfit in the last two transfer windows. The exit of Daniel Levy is also seen as a negative by sponsors, who felt greatly respected by the former chairman and have on occasion been left strikingly out of the loop by the new leadership structure.
Loss of further sponsorship deals could be set to follow suit
Spurs could yet lose further sponsorship deals by the end of the season, while exit clauses are reportedly included in many deals.
A source told The Telegraph: “Even where agreements appear to be long-term or multi-year partnerships, they typically include termination or exit clauses that are not just based on relegation or European qualification. Some might even have the right to renegotiate their deals at the end of each contract year.
“That’s why some sponsors are already looking at the situation and making decisions even more seeing how the season ends. It might not only be one company who terminates.”
Earlier this week, a Tottenham spokesperson said: “We don’t disclose the commercial terms of our agreements with partners, this approach to confidentiality is standard in most industries.”
Period of reckoning ahead for Spurs
Reporting continues that while one of Spurs’ sponsorship agreements has already been confirmed to be over, another company also see a deal come to a conclusion with the Lilywhites at the end of the season and have yet to negotiate a renewal. A further company is also believed to be ‘considering their options’, and many remaining deals include lucrative bonuses based on European qualification which look almost certain to be missed out on.
The reality appears to be that until things improve for Spurs in the Premier League, issues off the field will only continue to multiply.
