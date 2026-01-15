Getty Images Sport
Spurs' boardroom shake-up continues! Tottenham announce appointment of Carlos Raphael Moersen as Director of Football Operations after Fabio Paratici exit confirmation
Spurs make new appointment
The revolution behind the scenes at Tottenham has taken another significant stride forward with the appointment of Moersen, known within the industry as ‘Rafi’. In a move that signals a clear intent to emulate the operational excellence of the Premier League’s dominant forces, Spurs have lured Moersen away from the City Football Group (CFG), where he spent over a decade honing his craft.
This appointment is the latest piece of the puzzle in a sweeping boardroom shake-up that has been quietly unfolding in London. Following the turbulent exit of former managing director of football Fabio Paratici, Tottenham have been methodically rebuilding their executive structure, moving away from a singular figurehead model towards a more diversified, functional leadership team. Moersen arrives to fill a newly created role, designed specifically to bridge the gap between the boardroom and the grass, ensuring the club’s logistical and operational machinery runs as smoothly as the team Thomas Frank fields on the pitch.
Raiding the champions: Moersen brings City Football Group pedigree
The capture of Moersen is being viewed as a significant coup for Tottenham. His CV boasts over ten years at the City Football Group, an organisation widely regarded as the gold standard in modern football administration. During his tenure at CFG, Moersen operated across a global model that manages multiple clubs, most recently serving as the director of football transactions.
His experience in "player transactions" suggests a man deeply versed in the complex, high-stakes world of modern transfer dealings, contract negotiations, and the regulatory frameworks that govern the global game.
Sporting director Lange was effusive in his praise for the new recruit, highlighting the rigorous nature of the selection process. "We are delighted to welcome Rafi to the Club in the newly created role of Director of Football Operations," Lange stated. "He was the outstanding candidate from a highly competitive process and brings a wealth of experience in this critical area of our football operation. His appointment is an important step as we continue to strengthen our football structure and support long-term success."
Moersen is set to lead the club’s football administration, player care and training ground operations. This remit suggests he will be the "oil in the engine," responsible for the environment that allows elite athletes to perform.
Crucially, Moersen’s role explicitly includes the oversight of women’s football. This is a pivotal development for Tottenham Hotspur Women, signalling a desire to integrate the women’s setup more closely with the men’s high-performance culture. The club stated that Moersen will "drive a renewed focus and ambition" for the women's team, a move that will likely be welcomed by supporters who have been calling for greater resources and strategic direction for the side.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Building a 'high-performance' culture with Dan Lewindon
The appointment of Moersen is not an isolated event but part of a coordinated pincer movement to upgrade Tottenham's infrastructure. The club also confirmed the imminent arrival of Dan Lewindon as performance director, who is set to join next month.
Together, Moersen and Lewindon represent the new face of Spurs' off-pitch structure: data-driven, operationally slick, and focused on "high performance." While Moersen handles the operations and administration, Lewindon will focus on the physical output and medical sciences. This dual approach is designed to support the "academy to first-team" pipeline, ensuring that when young talent steps up, the support structure around them is world-class.
The club explicitly mentioned "increased investment in our academy" alongside these appointments, painting a picture of a club that is trying to future-proof itself. After the chaotic nature of previous regimes, where recruitment and strategy often felt reactive, this new structure under Lange appears to be aiming for sustainability and calculated progression.
- Getty Images Sport
Moving on from the Paratici era
This restructuring can be seen as the final exorcism of the Paratici era following the Italian's recent exit. However, rather than seeking a direct like-for-like replacement, Spurs have opted for a more modern, collaborative model.
By splitting responsibilities between a technical director Lange, a director of football operations in Moersen and performance director Lewindon, Spurs are mitigating risk and ensuring that the club are not overly reliant on one individual's contacts or philosophy. It is a structure that mirrors the most successful clubs in Europe, including the one Moersen has just departed.
The days of ad-hoc decision-making appear to be numbered. With Moersen now installed at Hotspur Way, the infrastructure is in place. The pressure now shifts to ensuring that this boardroom harmony translates into silverware, finally ending the wait that hangs over the white half of north London.
Advertisement