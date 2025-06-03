Tottenham 2025-26 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Tottenham Hotspur kits for the 2025-26 season.

Tottenham Hotspur fans can expect a fresh blend of tradition and innovation in the club’s 2025-26 kits, as Nike introduces new designs for the home, away, and third strips. Since beginning their partnership with Spurs in 2017-18 and securing a long-term deal in 2018 reportedly worth £30 million per year, Nike has mostly stuck to a familiar aesthetic — but this season brings more daring changes, particularly in the away and third kits. AIA once again features as the main shirt sponsor, maintaining a sponsorship streak that dates back to 2014.

From subtle sleeve tweaks on the home shirt to a vibrant third kit inspired by past glories, there’s plenty for supporters to take in as Ange Postecoglou’s side prepares for the new campaign. GOAL takes a look at what Son Heung-min, James Maddison, and the rest of the squad will be wearing throughout the 2025-26 season.