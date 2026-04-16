'Boring!' - Sporting CP captain aims dig at Arsenal as he bemoans frequent set-piece delays during Champions League loss

The lack of intensity throughout the second leg clearly frustrated the visitors, who felt they were never allowed to establish their preferred attacking flow. Hjulmand was particularly vocal about the stop-start nature of the game and the impact it had on the quality of the football produced.

Reflecting on the performance and the frequent interruptions to play, the Denmark international said: “I think it was an even game today the impact of the first game that we lost made it more difficult to go to the Emirates and win, especially when don’t often lose at home we knew it would be difficult here. But the game had low intensity and no rhythm, zero goal and I would say boring. I think a lot stops during the game so we couldn’t get the rhythm that we wanted to. A little bit boring.”