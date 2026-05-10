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Return of the Special One!? Chelsea told Jose Mourinho represents ‘best move’ for them as Premier League title-winning former Blues star calls for ‘long contract’ offer
A sensational return for the Special One?
Despite currently being under contract with Benfica until 2027, speculation is mounting that Mourinho could be on the move this summer. While Benfica president Rui Costa has offered public assurances regarding Mourinho's future in Lisbon, the general consensus across Europe is that he is ready for a new challenge in a major league.
While Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move to bring Mourinho back to the Bernabeu to solve their current crisis, Cole believes Chelsea should hijack those plans. With the Blues board looking at candidates like Xabi Alonso, Marco Silva, and Andoni Iraola, Cole insists that the answer to Chelsea’s problems lies with a familiar face who has already delivered three Premier League titles to the club.
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Cole backs Mourinho for sensational comeback
As the pressure continues to mount at Stamford Bridge, Cole has identified the "Special One" as the ideal candidate to steady the ship. The former Chelsea winger insists that a romantic reunion with Mourinho is exactly what the Blues require to fix their current identity crisis.
Speaking exclusively to SunSport, Cole made his feelings clear: “The best move the club could make now, a realistic move as well, is to go to Jose Mourinho. Say that this is what we can do, and just let the man take charge of the club. Just say, ‘rebuild my club for me, we’re going to step back, you get us back on track.’ Give him a long contract, and tell the players and the fans just to take the transition.”
Demanding full control at Stamford Bridge
Mourinho is currently impressing with Benfica, where he is on the verge of an unbeaten league campaign. While Chelsea’s leadership has reportedly looked elsewhere, Cole believes the fans would embrace the return of their most successful manager if he were given total authority over the footballing department.
“Tell the fans, ‘We’ve given you what you want. Jose is in charge of bringing the players in. Jose is in charge of everything'. So, the fans know where they stand, and the players know where they stand as a group. And then leave it,” Cole added.
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The path back to the top-flight elite
Although Chelsea sources have previously downplayed the possibility of a Mourinho return - citing the lack of European football as a potential dealbreaker - Cole is adamant that his former manager remains an elite force. He points to the interest from Madrid as proof that the 63-year-old is far from finished at the highest level of the game. For Cole, a three-year plan under Mourinho is the surest way to return to the Champions League.
“It’s going to take a few years. But I’m pretty sure, in three years, Chelsea will be in a healthier position than they are now. Everyone’s thinking he’s finished, but there’s a reason Real Madrid are looking at him," Cole concluded.