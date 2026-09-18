Getty
Spanish Super Cup 2027: Istanbul venues, match dates, and RFEF announcement
Istanbul steps in to host 2027 Spanish Super Cup
The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) officially announced that the 2027 Spanish Super Cup will take place in Istanbul from 2 to 6 February. RFEF president Rafael Louzan signed the agreement in the Turkish city on Thursday, formalising a landmark move for the competition.
The tournament features La Liga champions Barcelona, Real Madrid, Copa del Rey winners Real Sociedad, and Atletico Madrid.
Istanbul replaces Saudi Arabia for the 2027 edition due to a scheduling clash with the Asian Cup.
- AFP
RFEF president praises bond between host nations
Speaking at the Turkish Football Federation headquarters, Louzan praised the passion for football shared between Spain and Turkey. He emphasised his desire for the partnership to extend beyond a single tournament.
The RFEF chief highlighted the power of sport in bridging cultural divides during his presentation.
"Today we are presenting much more than an agreement to organise a competition," Louzan stated. "It is rather the relationship between two countries that live football with extraordinary passion. Football has that virtue and responsibility: it unites countries and brings cultures closer."
Iconic Turkish stadiums host four-team showdown
The tournament will utilise three legendary Istanbul venues boasting a combined capacity of 150,000 spectators. Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in the first semi-final on 2 February at Fenerbahce's 48,000-capacity Chobani Stadium.
Real Sociedad meet Real Madrid the following day at Besiktas' Tupras Stadium, which seats 42,590 fans.
Galatasaray's 52,000-capacity Ali Sami Yen Stadium will host the final on 6 February.
- AFLOSPORT
Financial windfall continues to support Spanish football
The temporary move to Turkey maintains the lucrative modern format introduced by the RFEF. In the previous edition held in Saudi Arabia, the federation generated €51 million, which was distributed among the four participants and grass-roots Spanish football.
Organisers expect Turkish supporters to fully embrace the four-team spectacle in February 2027.
Attention now turns to operational logistics as Spanish giants prepare to compete for the season's first trophy in Istanbul.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting