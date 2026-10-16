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Spain refuse to back down! RFEF take FIFA's anti-discrimination punishment to CAS After Egypt friendly controversy
RFEF takes case to highest sporting court
Spain's footballing authorities have officially decided to move their dispute to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after exhausting FIFA's internal appeal process. The governing body of world football originally handed down a $20,000 fine and ordered a partial stadium closure for Spain’s next home friendly match.
This disciplinary action stems from a goalless draw against Egypt held at the RCDE Stadium in March 2026, where a section of the home support was heard directing religious slurs toward the visiting side and spectators.
During the match, which served as a warm-up for the World Cup, fans reportedly chanted "If you don't jump, you're a Muslim" on two separate occasions. The second instance prompted the stadium announcer to intervene with a formal warning, while the electronic scoreboards displayed messages condemning discriminatory behavior. Despite these efforts, FIFA felt the RFEF needed to be held accountable for the conduct of the crowd.
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Yamal condemn fan behavior
The incidents drew widespread criticism from within the Spanish camp, including a stern response from star winger Lamine Yamal. The Barcelona teenager, who is Muslim, did not hold back in his assessment of those responsible for the taunts, describing their actions as disrespectful and intolerable.
Yamal was vocal in his disgust, labeling the individuals behind the chants as "ignorant and racist," reflecting a growing frustration within the squad regarding the behavior of certain sections of their own fan base during the build-up to the 2026 tournament.
FIFA dismisses RFEF technical defense
In its defense to FIFA, the RFEF attempted to argue that the word "Muslim" was not inherently pejorative or insulting. They suggested the case should be evaluated under Article 17, which covers general offensive or religious messages, rather than the stricter Article 15, which deals specifically with racism and discrimination.
This technical distinction was intended to reduce the severity of the punishment, as Article 15 carries mandatory minimum sanctions like the partial stadium closure currently hanging over the national team's next home fixture. FIFA’s disciplinary committee was not convinced by this line of reasoning and swiftly rejected the argument.
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Sanction details and future implications
If the CAS appeal fails, Spain will be forced to close at least 15% of the seats at their next home friendly, with the majority of the closures expected to be located behind the goals. FIFA has offered a small concession, allowing the RFEF to fill these restricted areas with specific community groups, such as students or anti-discrimination organizations, provided they receive prior approval.
However, the financial penalty of $20,000 remains a fixed part of the punishment. The RFEF official noted that "The federation cooperated fully with the relevant authorities to identify those responsible" and had already bolstered security following the initial match. The timing of the sanction is still to be determined, depending on the progress of the legal appeal.
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