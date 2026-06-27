Spain player ratings vs Uruguay: Fernando Muslera's howler opens the door for Alex Baena to send reigning European champions top of World Cup group

Uruguay's nightmare did not end there. It was Muslera's mishap that handed Alex Baena a goal and, ultimately, Spain a 1-0 win that sent them top of the group. It also doomed Uruguay to an early elimination, one caused at least in part by a trio of Muslera errors across three World Cup matches.

With the win, Spain have won Group H, but they did not quite do it in style. Friday's group-stage match was a tense affair, defined by physical challenges, a late red card and, more than anything else, Baena's finish that separated the two teams.

That finish came just moments before halftime. Played in by Marcos Llorente, Baena took a touch into the center of the box before firing a tame shot at goal. Then Muslera got it all wrong, failing to push the ball away. Instead, he pushed it into the side netting, effectively handing Spain the result and condemning Uruguay to elimination.

Uruguay will rue the mistakes, both in this match and in their first two matches, which both ended in draws. Spain, meanwhile, will celebrate their good fortune as they look ahead to a meeting with Austria or Algeria in the Round of 32. They'll have to be better, but at least they're still playing. The same cannot be said for Uruguay.

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