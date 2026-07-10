Spain player ratings vs Belgium: Mikel Merino strikes again! Super-sub pounces on shocking Senne Lammens error to set up semi-final showdown with France after Lamine Yamal blanks again

However, Belgian became the first side to score against Spain at this summer's World Cup when Charles De Ketelaere did brilliantly to head home a delightful ball into the six-yard box from Timothy Castagne.
The Red Devils grew in confidence the longer the game wore on but Spain never stopped pushing forward in search of a winner - and it duly arrived with just two minutes of normal time remaining, when Merino, who had scored an injury-time winner in the previous round against Portugal, pounced on a handling error from Courtois' replacement, Senne Lammens, to fire his country into the last four.
Below, GOAL rates all of the Spain players on show as Luis de la Fuente's men set up a mouth-watering Euro 2024 semi-final rematch with France in Arlington on Tuesday...