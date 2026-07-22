getty
Southampton boss Tonda Eckert charged with three breaches of FA rules after Spygate scandal
FA takes action after spying investigation
The decision, as announced by the FA, follows a detailed probe into clandestine activities involving matches against Oxford United, Ipswich Town, and Middlesbrough during the previous campaign. Evidence emerged that the club deployed an analyst intern to film opposition training sessions to gain tactical advantages, a practice Eckert later admitted to authorising.
Eckert has been given a seven-day window to respond to these specific charges, though a talkSPORT report suggests he is unlikely to contest the findings. This development marks a new low in a saga that saw the Saints disqualified from the Championship play-offs in May. While the club successfully defeated Middlesbrough 2-1 on aggregate on the pitch, they were eventually replaced in the final by their opponents after the EFL’s disciplinary commission intervened.
- Getty
Southampton express full support for coach
Despite the looming threat of personal sanctions for their manager, Southampton have maintained a public stance of solidarity. In an official statement, the club said: "Southampton Football Club and First Team Head Coach Tonda Eckert acknowledge today’s charges from The FA relating to a breach of Rule E3.1. Tonda and the club will continue to cooperate fully and openly with the FA.
"Our focus remains on preparations for the 2026-27 Championship season. The club remains fully supportive of Tonda and his staff as we work towards our ambition of returning to the Premier League.
"We are unable to comment further while the process remains ongoing, but we will provide an update to supporters as soon as we are in a position to do so."
This backing follows comments from club owner Dragan Solak, who pledged his support to the German tactician shortly after the initial scandal broke. Solak described Eckert as a "super-talented manager" and suggested he deserved a second chance to rectify his errors.
Details of the Spygate operations
The investigation revealed a systematic approach to intelligence gathering, with the commission heavily criticising the pressure placed on junior staff to carry out reconnaissance. The scheme unraveled when intern William Salt was caught filming Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium. However, it later emerged that the club targeted other rivals, seeking details on Oxford United's tactical setup and monitoring the fitness of Boro midfielder Hayden Hackney. Eckert has since issued an apology for the resulting damage and distraction.
- getty
Building for a difficult season ahead
The timing of the charges is far from ideal as Southampton prepare for a grueling Championship campaign starting with a trip to Watford on August 16. Having narrowly missed out on the Premier League due to their expulsion, the Saints must now navigate the new season with a four-point deficit from the opening day. The club's long-term project remains centered on Eckert, whose contract currently runs until the end of the 2026-27 season.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting