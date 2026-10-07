AFP
South Korean government warns military exemption system 'must be scaled back' after Asian Games fallout
Minister vows to review fifty-year policy
Culture, Sports and Tourism minister Choi Hwi-young addressed the issue directly during a recent National Assembly committee hearing, indicating that the era of broad exemptions may be drawing to a close. Choi noted that while the system has existed for over five decades, the cultural landscape of the country has shifted significantly. He told the committee that the system 'will inevitably have to be scaled back', marking a potential turning point for professional footballers hoping to avoid a lengthy career interruption.
'It is true that the system has contributed to helping outstanding artists and athletes maintain and develop their abilities,' Choi said during the hearing, as quoted by BBC Sport. 'However, the values attached to fairness and public perceptions of military service have changed. I agree that the system should be comprehensively reviewed once again.'
- Getty Images Sport
Captain Lee Gi-hyuk faces backlash
The catalyst for this sudden governmental pivot was the team's controversial celebrations. Following their win against hosts Japan in the final, three players faced sharp criticism for celebrating securing their exemptions, including South Korea captain Lee Gi-hyuk. Lee was filmed with his gold medal while loudly proclaiming that he was 'not going to the military.' The footage went viral, drawing intense backlash from a public that often views military service as a sacred national duty and a shared sacrifice among all young men.
Lee has since issued an apology for his actions, but the damage to the reputation of the exemption policy appears to be done. Minister Choi did not hold back in his assessment of the player's behavior, describing the comments as 'utterly immature.' The incident has become a focal point for those who believe that elite athletes are being treated with an unnecessary level of leniency compared to the general population.
Questions of fairness and sporting merit
The debate has extended beyond the football pitch and into the halls of political power. Cho Kye-won, a prominent member of the Democratic Party of Korea, challenged the minister on the perceived inequality of the current rules. Cho argued that the existing system creates a 'serious sense of unfairness' among the youth, particularly because of how the benefits are distributed across different sporting achievements.
While South Korean men are required to undertake between 18 and 21 months of active military service before the age of 28, the current regulations state that only Olympic medalists of any color and Asian Games gold medalists qualify for the service waiver, which reduces their commitment to less than a month of basic training.
- Getty Images Sport
The imbalance in beneficiary numbers
Statistical evidence presented during the debate highlighted a significant concentration of benefits within popular team sports. Pointing out that winning a world championship in any discipline is far more difficult than securing an Asian Games gold - despite world champions in other sports receiving no service benefits - Cho noted: 'Of the 44 people who qualified for the benefit at this Asian Games, 36 were in soccer and baseball.'
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