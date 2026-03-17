Sources: USMNT star Ricardo Pepi nears $42 million transfer to Fulham

Sources tell GOAL the deal is nearly complete, with only a medical required to finalize the transfer. Much of the legwork, however, was done during the winter, when Fulham pushed to complete a $35 million deal even after the striker suffered a broken arm.

Personal terms between Pepi and the club have been finalized, while PSV is set to cash in on the striker after two-straight years of increasing offers. In January 2025, PSV received a $20.7 million offer from a Premier League club, sources told GOAL at the time, while West Ham also made a loan-to-buy offer.

Pepi would be far from the first American to play for Fulham. The club currently features fellow USMNT star Antonee Robinson, while the likes of Clint Dempsey, Brian McBride and Tim Ream have also become heroes at Craven Cottage.

News of Pepi’s move was first reported by Fabrizio Romano.