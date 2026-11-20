The USLPA itself is said to have initiated the dialogue after scattered reports indicated that the club could be in trouble due to ongoing financial issues. Sources tell GOAL that players in the room were engaged in the talks and asked for clarity on a number of potential scenarios, including their rights if the team folds entirely.

A newly ratified CBA increased protections for footballers who play for clubs that halt operations. All players are now entitled to severance pay - something that wasn't a league standard just a few months ago. However, the value of that compensation depends on when exactly the club folds. There are larger questions, too, about housing, work status and the rights of foreign players - all of which were raised in tense collective bargaining meetings earlier this year.

This is not necessarily new territory for the league or Players Association, which has seen immense turbulence in its franchises over the past decade. Even teams in the Championship, the league's current highest division, have found themselves in trouble. North Carolina FC, a USL Championship stalwart, folded last November - an incident that sparked urgency around CBA negotiations.