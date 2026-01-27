Goal.com
Live
Portland Timbers v Real Salt Lake - Western Conference Wild CardGetty Images Sport
Ryan Tolmich

Sources: Real Salt Lake yet to receive offer for Diego Luna as club plans to keep hold of USMNT midfielder through summer

Despite reported interest from Spain, Real Salt Lake plan to keep hold of Diego Luna through the summer, sources tell GOAL. The club views Luna as a key part of both its present and future, even with attention building abroad ahead of the World Cup. Sources add that RSL has yet to receive any formal offers for the 22-year-old midfielder, who made his USMNT breakthrough in 2025.

  • Diego Luna, RSLGetty Images

    What happened

    Sources also confirm that the club plans on keeping hold of Luna through this summer and possibly beyond. Luna signed a new contract with the club in 2024 that gives Real Salt Lake the option of extending through the 2028 MLS season.

    The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Luna is drawing interest from Spain, with Espanyol and Celta Vigo both having strong interest in signing him. RSL, though, have no intention of selling a player that has become the face of their team any time soon.

    • Advertisement
  • Final - Gold Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    Luna's breakout 2025

    After emerging as a star to watch in MLS in 2024, earning MLS Young Player of the Year honors for his efforts, Luna emerged on the international scene in 2025 while taking his game to new heights on the club level, too.

    Luna made an impression on USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino in January, playing on through a broken nose in what was his second camp with the USMNT. He went on to be a mainstay of the team throughout the rest of the year, appearing 17 times while scoring four goals, including one against Uruguay in the USMNT's final international game of 2025. Luna was also named to the Gold Cup Best XI by CONCACAF.

    On the club level, he provided nine goals and seven assists, earning his second MLS All-Star nod. Additionally, Luna earned the 2025 Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award, which recognizes a player driving positive change through soccer.

  • United States v Mexico - Gold Cup 2025: FinalGetty Images Sport

    Targeting a big year

    With 2025 now behind him, Luna has set his sights on 2026 as he pushes for a spot on the USMNT's World Cup roster. He faces fierce competition but, speaking to GOAL in November, Luna said he was looking forward to the new challenges coming his way in 2026.

    "I think this was a special year and, I'll say it again: I think that next year can be another amazing year for me," he said. "I think I'm going to do better than I did this year. That's the goal for me every year: do it better. I want to improve with stats, with my mental health, with how I'm feeling outside of the field, my physical health, my family, everything. I think that's the way I'm trying to take life."

    He added, "This is not an offseason for me, but a season where I get to combine having fun with my family with the work ethic and understanding that this year is a huge year that could be an amazing year. That's the mindset."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Diego Luna USMNT vs GuatemalaGetty Images

    What comes next?

    Real Salt Lake will open their MLS season on Feb. 21 when they take on the defending Western Conference champions, the Vancouver Whitecaps. Luna, meanwhile, will also have one eye set on March's international break, which will see the USMNT face Belgium and Portugal in Atlanta.

The Atlantic Cup
Real Salt Lake crest
Real Salt Lake
RSL
FC Dallas crest
FC Dallas
DAL
0