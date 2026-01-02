Sources: Charlotte FC monitoring Harvey Elliott as Liverpool loanee nears potential Aston Villa exit

Elliott made the move to Villa on deadline day, joining the club on loan with an obligation to buy if the midfielder made 10 appearances for the club. Elliott has featured just five times for the club, though, and has not featured since September, with Villa seemingly having no interest in triggering that purchase clause.

Due to FIFA rules, however, Elliott would be unable to join most clubs in the world. Rules state that a player can not feature for three clubs that operate with a summer-to-spring schedule, which would rule out a vast majority of the world's leagues. Elliott played one minute for Liverpool prior to making his September move to Villa.

One league that does not operate on that schedule, at least for now, is Major League Soccer, which means Charlotte are one of the few clubs in the world that could offer Elliott playing time ahead of the World Cup if neither Villa nor Liverpool have a plan to use him in the second half of their Premier League seasons.

Sources told GOAL that the situation between Charlotte and Elliott is merely exploratory for the moment and that any possible interest would greatly depend on what is worked out between Liverpool and Villa first.

News of Charlotte's interest in Elliott was first reported by Fabrizio Romano.