Source: Ted Lasso star Cristo Fernandez appears in preseason friendly for USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive, could sign pro contract

Fernandez, who played Rojas of imaginary AFC Richmond, was on the verge of a professional soccer career as a teenager. He was a part of the Tecos FC academy, then a first division Mexican team, until he was 15. He suffered two significant knee injuries and was encouraged to pursue his studies with a future in soccer looking unlikely. He pursued acting after picking it up at the University of Guadalajara. Rojas is an avid soccer fan who is often pictured at games around the world.

He also appeared in a game for Chicago Fire 2 last month.