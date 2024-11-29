Triple Espresso for the win! Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman & Mallory Swanson to rival Aitana Bonmati for The Best FIFA Women's Player award with 16 stars confirmed on shortlist

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati and USWNT trio Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson are contenders for The Best FIFA Women's Player award.

Bonmati going for Ballon d'Or & The Best double

Five USWNT stars on 16-player shortlist

