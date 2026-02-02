Getty
'I'll be happy to go' - Sonia Bompastor sensationally opens door to Chelsea exit after humbling 5-1 Man City defeat as Blues' stance on her future emerges with WSL title defence in tatters
Bompastor suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time
Chelsea did not suffer a single WSL defeat in 2024-25, but have come unstuck on three occasions through 14 fixtures this term to sit third in the table - 12 points back on runaway leaders City.
The Blues have - having also gone down 2-0 against Arsenal - suffered back-to-back defeats in the Women’s Super League for the first time since July 2015. They enjoyed considerable success, and consistency, under former boss and current USWNT coach Emma Hayes.
Bompastor has come unstuck in successive fixtures for the first time in her managerial career, which consists of 181 games. Her pedigree is beyond question, and that means she retains the full support of those above her in west London.
The Athletic has been informed by sources that “at present Bompastor retains the backing and support of the club”. She has, however, stated a willingness to step down if the decision is taken that change would be beneficial.
Chelsea boss willing to walk away
Bompastor said in the wake of a demoralising defeat to City that inevitably led to questions being asked of her future: “I’m really confident in terms of someone who is really honest. If people think I’m not the right person to stay for this job at the club, I’ll be happy to go if they think that’s the right thing.
“But I will never give up. I know football, sometimes it happens, you can be in this situation. I always fight. But again, the institution of Chelsea is a lot more important than myself.”
Chelsea saw Brazilian forward Kerolin hit a hat-trick for City, with Bompastor’s side being picked apart with relative ease. They also struggled to provide an attacking threat, having only troubled the target with one of 18 efforts fired in against Arsenal.
Bompastor went on to say, with there obvious issues for her to address: “I always self-reflect on my decisions, on my tactics, everything. I’m really hard on myself.
“We played the game against Arsenal with a back three. We played today, we changed the system a little bit (to a) back four, we tried something different with different players on the pitch. As much as you want to explain everything in football, sometimes it doesn’t work.”
Injury headache for Bompastor and Chelsea
While working on a tactical blueprint that works for Chelsea, Bompastor’s efforts are being done few favours by untimely injuries. Lionesses legend Lucy Bronze has provided another fitness headache.
She suffered a fractured fibula while helping England to Euro 2025 glory, missing the opening month of the current WSL campaign, and has been feeling pain in the same leg. Bompastor said when delivering an update on the veteran defender, with the 34-year-old being left out of matchday plans in Manchester: “She just felt pain in her shin again. We felt it was the right decision for her not to travel and to rest for this game. We'll assess her again and see how it goes.”
Another England star, Aggie Beever-Jones, required treatment against City after taking a blow to the ankle that has been causing her problems of late. She was able to play on against fellow Blues, but only because Chelsea had no more substitutes available.
Bompastor added: “I think she twisted a little bit again, that same ankle. It's probably quite painful for her I'm hoping for her to be okay because we need to have players. We already have a lot of injuries.”
Chelsea WSL fixtures: Tottenham trip next up
Chelsea, who have already booked their place in the Women’s League Cup final, will be hoping to get back to winning ways when taking in a derby date with London neighbours Tottenham on February 8.
