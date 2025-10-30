Son Heung-Min shines in MLS playoff debut as Nathan Ordaz seals LAFC’s Game 1 win over Austin FC

LAFC took a 1-0 lead into halftime of their MLS playoff clash with Austin FC after a largely cagey opening 45 minutes. Clear chances were scarce, but the hosts looked more dangerous and went ahead in the 20th minute when Brendan Hines-Ike diverted a Ryan Hollingshead cross into his own net. Austin stayed compact defensively and showed little urgency to respond, failing to record a single shot while LAFC tallied six attempts, two on target. It was a physical first half, with 17 fouls between the sides.

Austin eventually found a way back in the 63rd minute when Jon Gallagher struck to make it 1-1, their first real threat of the night against Hugo Lloris’ goal.

But LAFC regained control late on. In the 79th minute, the Son–Denis Bouanga partnership helped create the winner, with Nathan Ordaz getting the final touch after Bouanga’s effort to restore the lead. The 2-1 victory gives the Black and Gold the upper hand heading into next Sunday’s return leg at Q2 Stadium.

Son finished the match with two shots on target, one successful dribble and connected on 86 percent of his passes.