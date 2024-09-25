FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-BOURNEMOUTHAFP
Richard Mills

Son Heung-min reveals Rodrigo Bentancur ‘almost cried’ when apologising for racist joke as he breaks silence on Tottenham team-mate's 'mistake' after FA charge

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min says Rodrigo Bentancur "almost cried" when he apologised for making a racist joke about his team-mate.

  • Bentancur charged by FA over racist joke about Son
  • Uruguayan apologises to Tottenham team-mate
  • Son breaks silence on the incident
