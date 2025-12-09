'I hope you don't forget me!' - Son Heung-min delivers emotional speech on first return to Tottenham since summer exit to LAFC

Son joined Tottenham from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 and went on to score 173 goals in 454 appearances for the club. The highlight of his spell was being part of the side that lifted the Europa League trophy in May after beating Manchester United for Spurs' first piece of silverware in 17 years. And then, to the shock of many, the forward announced he would be leaving the north London outfit this summer.

He told reporters during Tottenham's pre-season tour of Asia in early August: "I just want to share the information that I have decided to leave this club this summer. Respectfully, this club is helping me to make my decision. It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career. The main reason is I have achieved everything I can at Tottenham. I need a new environment for a fresh challenge. I have been here for 10 years. It’s a beautiful club with beautiful fans. I have such amazing memories. I just felt like I need a new environment to push myself to get more out of me. I think I need a little bit of change. Ten years is a long time. I came to north London as a kid. 23 years old, a very young age. A boy who couldn’t speak English. I leave this club as a man."