'Worst captain we've ever had' - Son Heung-min labelled 'deluded' for interview after Arsenal north London derby defeat as Spurs fans slam 'disgrace of a captain'
Angry Tottenham fans have branded Son Heung-min the “worst captain we’ve ever had” after his reaction to the north London derby defeat.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tottenham suffered derby defeat on home soil
- Conceded match winner from another set-piece
- Skipper criticised for post-game comments