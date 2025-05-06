'Something is wrong' - América coach André Jardine denounces multi-ownership in Mexican football after León's official expulsion from Club World Cup
América and LAFC will meet in a playoff to fill the vacated spot, with the match scheduled for May 31 at BMO Stadium
- FIFA has confirmed the match between América and LAFC
- The winner will join Group D with Chelsea, Flamengo, and Espérance de Tunis
- América will face Pachuca in the quarterfinals of Liga MX