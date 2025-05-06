This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
America v Mazatlan FC - Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

'Something is wrong' - América coach André Jardine denounces multi-ownership in Mexican football after León's official expulsion from Club World Cup

FIFA Club World CupPachuca vs CF AmericaPachucaCF AmericaLiga MXA. Jardine

América and LAFC will meet in a playoff to fill the vacated spot, with the match scheduled for May 31 at BMO Stadium

  • FIFA has confirmed the match between América and LAFC
  • The winner will join Group D with Chelsea, Flamengo, and Espérance de Tunis
  • América will face Pachuca in the quarterfinals of Liga MX
