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'Something has to change' - Liam Rosenior warned he may be out of his depth at Chelsea as club legend says American owners 'don't understand' football
Rosenior struggles to halt Chelsea decline
The mood at Stamford Bridge is darkening following a dismal run of four consecutive defeats. Since taking charge in January following the dismissal of Enzo Maresca, Rosenior has overseen 19 matches, but his honeymoon period is well and truly over. Recent heavy losses include a 5-2 away defeat and a 3-0 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain, which saw them crash out of the Champions League in the round of 16. Following the weekend's 3-0 Premier League defeat at the hands of Everton, they sit sixth in the table on 48 points. They are now six points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa, severely complicating their European qualification chances.
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Stepping up from Strasbourg
According to Petit, the main issue plaguing the London side is their fragile backline, as he told BetGoat: "The main trouble at Chelsea is probably the defence. They have many, many issues, but the main problem is the defence. They concede too many goals. They have lost too many games at home and are probably one of the most average teams at home in the Premier League. I think they are 12th or 13th in the table at home."
Replacing Maresca has proven difficult, with the Frenchman adding: "I think the dimension of Strasbourg fit perfectly with Rosenior. Giving him the responsibility of such a huge club like Chelsea is a huge step, especially after taking charge after Enzo Maresca left the club."
American owners warned about business focus
The former midfielder directed fierce criticism toward the club hierarchy, suggesting they prioritise commercial interests over sporting triumphs. Delivering a scathing assessment, Petit declared: "I have no idea if he's going to stay at the end of the season, but to be honest with you, something has to change. I think the American owners must understand that we respect, and I have huge respect for those who put the money on the table, but in the end, don't put your nose in matters that you don't understand."
He insisted that treating football strictly as a business is alienating supporters. "Football is a serious matter for so many people, and you are trying to make business all the time, which means the Chelsea fans are tired of it. They don't want business at the club, they want success."
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Tactical naivety and lack of vision
This lack of direction is seemingly taking a psychological toll on a mentally exhausted squad. Petit questioned the overarching strategy, asking: "Starting from the start of the season, what is the vision in terms of sport as well, with the manager? What is the vision? How are we going to play?"
This was brutally exposed against PSG. Petit was baffled by the managerial decisions, stating: "When you look at Rosenior against PSG and they played three at the back, come on. Have you seen against which team you're playing? Who are the strikers at Paris Saint-Germain? Those guys, they kill you. One against one, they kill you. And you play three at the back? Really?"