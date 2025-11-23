Sombreros and positive vibes! Inside Paul Pogba's emotional return over two years since last match including 'planned' substitution in 10-man Monaco's 4-1 thrashing

Speaking in the mixed zone after the 4-1 loss, Pogba said: "I was disappointed to lose this match. It's Paul Pogba's return, but I play for Monaco, and I don't like losing. I was really happy on one hand, but on the other, I was disappointed with the result and what we did on the pitch. The reception? It touched me. Seeing the crowd stand up and applaud, I wasn't expecting that. A big thank you to the fans who personally supported me."

Pogba, who was in tears when he signed his Monaco contract earlier this year, had been expected to return to action earlier in the season but suffered a setback during the October international break having pulled up with a thigh injury to delay his first outing for Sebastien Pocognoli's side.

"There were a lot of emotions. I was happy, but there's a bit of sadness with the result. We've come a long way. Today was a step to take. I did it and I'm happy about that," Pogba added on Saturday night.

"The rest, we're a bit gutted to have lost. I feel good, there's been a lot of work. I still need time to be fit and play 90 minutes. But it will come with time. We're training for it. We're going to try to help the team as much as possible. It felt strange at first to get back on the plane with the group. I've settled back in well. We have a very good group. We're getting back into the right routine."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!