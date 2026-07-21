Six host countries & 64 teams! 2030 World Cup expansion claim made by CONMEBOL president following the end of 48-nation tournament

Alejandro Dominguez has sparked intense debate by suggesting that the upcoming global showpiece will feature a significant increase in participating nations. Writing on social media, Dominguez revealed his vision for the expanded format.

"In 2030, the World Cup comes to Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay, a great opportunity for football, to celebrate the World Cup Centenary with a 64-team tournament," Dominguez stated.

This ambitious claim comes shortly after the 2026 edition, which marked the first time 48 teams featured at the competition. The 2030 event is already unique, as it will be hosted by Spain, Morocco and Portugal, while three special centenary matches are scheduled to be played in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.