Sir David Beckham receives apology over 'objectifying' social media post amid public row with son Brooklyn

The Beckham family are rarely out of the limelight and have dominated headlines again this week due to an ongoing family feud. Brooklyn Beckham hit out at his "controlling" parents in a lengthy post on social media and made it clear he is not interested in reconciling with dad David and mum Victoria. The couple's eldest son also accused his parents of trying to "ruin his relationship" with wife Nicola Peltz and accused his mother of hijacking the first dance at his wedding and behaving inappropriately.

Sir David responded in an interview with CNBC, saying: "I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media... For the good and for the bad. What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous. But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform for my following, for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children. And I have tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well."